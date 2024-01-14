Six illegal structures removed in Ctg, land recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:38 pm

Six illegal structures removed in Ctg, land recovered

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:38 pm
The operation took place in the vicinity between Parir Pahar and Zahoor Hawkers Market, adjacent to the Chittagong District Commissioner&#039;s office, on Sunday (14 January). Photo: TBS
The operation took place in the vicinity between Parir Pahar and Zahoor Hawkers Market, adjacent to the Chittagong District Commissioner's office, on Sunday (14 January). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram district administration conducted an eviction drive, resulting in the removal of six illegal structures and recovered of 8.51 decibel of encroached land. 

The operation took place in the vicinity between Parir Pahar and Zahoor Hawkers Market, adjacent to the Chittagong District Commissioner's office, on Sunday (14 January).

The operation was led by senior assistant commissioner and executive magistrate Md. Tauhidul Islam, reads a press release. 

Assistant commissioner and executive, magistrate Abdullah Al Mamun were present during the drive.

According to the press release, the reclaimed 8.51 decibel land in Andarkilla Mauza of Kotwali police station will be utilised to enhance public access roads and alleviate traffic congestion.

The district administration said Parir Pahar houses around 30 government offices and courts, including the divisional commissioner's office, district commissioner's office, the district and session judge's court, and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court. 

"With approximately 20,000 daily commuters, the area experiences heavy traffic congestion on its narrow roads. The removal of these illegal structures aims to address these issues and improve the overall traffic flow in the region," it added.

 

Chattogram / Illegal structures

Comments

