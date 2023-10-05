Over 100 illegal structures evicted in Cox’s Bazar drive

Illegal structures were evicted during a drive by the municipality authorities on Thursday (5 October) morning. Photo: TBS

The Cox's Bazar municipality administration has evicted over 100 illegal establishments during a drive today.

More than 50 motorbikes were also confiscated for unauthorised parking during the drive.

The drive was conducted by the municipality authorities led by Cox's Bazar Municipality Mayor Md Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury on Thursday (5 October) morning.

Mayor Mahabubur Rahman stated that a two-day campaign was conducted by using loudspeakers to urge all illegal occupants in the city to voluntarily vacate their occupied spaces.

This initiative commenced due to non-compliance with previous eviction notices, he added.

Stating that the operation will be continued, the mayor said all the drains, sewers and land of the municipality will also be freed from encroachment.