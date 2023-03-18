If BNP comes to power, country will be safe haven for communal forces: Quader

If the state power goes to BNP, the country will become a safe haven for communal forces, said Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"If the corrupt people like them [BNP-men] rise to power, killing, money laundering and unrest will begin again," he said at a discussion, organised by the Dhaka City South Awami League yesterday marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"BNP became champion in corruption for five consecutive times. Speaking against corruption doesn't suit them," said Quader.

Taking a swipe at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Awami League leader said, "Although he is apparently a gentleman, his mind is filled with hatred. He lies too much – the best pathological liar."

Urging the BNP to come to the polls, Quader said you should prove your existence if you have soil under your feet.

AL praesidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Advocate Qamrul Islam, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Central Working Committee Member Sanjida Khanam, Dhaka City South AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir and Manirul Islam Manu spoke at the event, among others, with Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.