Public support for govt weakened as seen in UP polls' low voter turnout: BNP leader Gayeshwar

Public support for the government has weakened as seen by the low voter turnout in the first phase of the Upazila Parishad election held yesterday, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said today (10 May).

"The voter turnout in yesterday's UP polls was lower than the 7 January election. They (the government) are saying that the voting was fair. But they have rigged the election (with Awami League seals)," he made the remarks at a rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP in the city's Nayapaltan.

The rally was organised demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, her medical treatment abroad, withdrawal of "fabricated" cases against the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and unconditional release of all political leaders.

Gayeshwar said, "We want the release of all, including our leader Begum Khaleda Zia…Not only that, we also want the release of those in jail for carrying out the movement to restore democracy."

Speaking at the rally, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's claim to help make countrymen prosperous, saying he does not see any match between her words and reality.

"Someone close to the prime minister has become the third richest person in the world. You [Sheikh Hasina] have not worked for the people of the country, you have just worked for your people.

"You have made the Chhatra League and Jubo League prosperous. You have not done anything for anyone else. You are making the poor even poorer," Rizvi added.