Home Ministry seeks to charge fees for entering Secretariat 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

Home Ministry seeks to charge fees for entering Secretariat 

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:41 pm
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

The Ministry of Home Affairs wants to set a certain fee for non-government individuals to enter the Secretariat.

It is also planning to charge for the entry of private vehicles.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday told the media this measure is being taken to modernise the management of entry into the Secretariat.

Till now, there has been no entry fee at the Secretariat. Recently, however, a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Finance by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The new arrangements being made will require a substantial expenditure against each entry ticket. The government will not pay this money, but those who will take the card will provide it," he said. 

As per the proposal, an access card will be issued to an individual for one year in return for the fee. 

Regarding the proposal, the home minister told reporters, "Suggestions were coming in to make the entry into the Secretariat smarter and up-to-date while addressing more security concerns. We need some funds to get these done." 

The final decision on this matter depends on the finance ministry, he added.
 

Top News

Home Ministry / Secretariat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

11h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

12h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

11m | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

1h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday