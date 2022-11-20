Home Ministry seeks to charge fees for entering Secretariat 

The Ministry of Home Affairs wants to set a certain fee for non-government individuals to enter the Secretariat.

It is also planning to charge for the entry of private vehicles.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday told the media this measure is being taken to modernise the management of entry into the Secretariat.

Till now, there has been no entry fee at the Secretariat. Recently, however, a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Finance by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The new arrangements being made will require a substantial expenditure against each entry ticket. The government will not pay this money, but those who will take the card will provide it," he said.

As per the proposal, an access card will be issued to an individual for one year in return for the fee.

Regarding the proposal, the home minister told reporters, "Suggestions were coming in to make the entry into the Secretariat smarter and up-to-date while addressing more security concerns. We need some funds to get these done."

The final decision on this matter depends on the finance ministry, he added.

