Home ministry bans carrying, displaying firearms till 9 January

Politics

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Home ministry bans carrying, displaying firearms till 9 January

According to police's special branch data, there are 50,310 legal firearms in the country

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 06:12 pm
Firearms on a table. File Photo: TBS/ Noor-A-Alam
Firearms on a table. File Photo: TBS/ Noor-A-Alam

The home ministry has imposed a ban on carrying and displaying firearms till 9 January in a bid to conduct the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The ministry published a gazette notification signed by Israt Jahan, deputy secretary of the ministry, in this regard on Thursday (22 December).

Violations of the order would result in legal actions, according to the notification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to police's special branch data, there are 50,310 legal firearms in the country. Of these, 45,226 weapons are in the hands of individuals and 5,084 are with institutions.

The home ministry is taking a flurry of initiatives ahead of the JS polls slated for 7 January.

In addition to banning carrying firearms, the ministry also prohibited the movement of motorcycles for three days during the national polls.

The ban will be in effect from 12am 5 January to 12am 8 January, reads a circular issued by the Public Security Division of the ministry on Thursday.

According to the circular, on the occasion of the national elections, a ban will also be imposed on the movement of taxicabs, microbuses, pickups, trucks, launches, engine-driven boats (except those operating on specific routes) and other vehicles in the election areas from 12am on 6 January to 12am on 7 January.

The ministry also issued another circular on Thursday, outlining the specific duties of the armed forces during their deployment from 29 December to 10 January to assist the local administration in maintaining law and order during the elections. 

According to the circular, the armed forces will be deployed in upazilas or stations as necessary in consultation with the returning officers. They will assist other law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order.

Members of the armed forces will be stationed at nodal points (where different transport links come together) in each district, upazila or metropolitan area and other convenient locations. 

The circular also said 15-16 police, Ansar and village police force will be deployed in polling stations in metropolitan areas, outside metropolitan areas and general polling stations in hilly and remote areas while 16-17 law enforcers will be deployed in important polling stations. If necessary, the returning officer has the authority to increase this number.

There are 42,103 polling stations in the 12th JS polls.

Bangladesh / Top News

Home Ministry / firearm / Bangladesh / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

6h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

7h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

4h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

40m | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

20h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

21h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

23h | TBS Stories