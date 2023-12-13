Ministry to implement EC’s decision regarding ban on rallies: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
13 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 06:21 pm

Ministry to implement EC’s decision regarding ban on rallies: Home minister

The minister emphasised that directives from the Election Commission are in accordance with the constitution

BSS
13 December, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 06:21 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said his ministry will implement the Election Commission's (EC) decision regarding the ban on rallies and political programmes from 18 December.

"The home ministry will implement the EC's decision on the issue of rallies," he told the journalists at his ministry office on Wednesday (13 December).

Apart from this, the number of railway police will be increased as per the need of the department through discussions with concerned authorities, he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday Deputy Secretary of the EC Md Atiar Rahman issued a letter to the home ministry in this regard, which was sent to the Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division of the ministry.

In the letter, the EC said that the polling day for the 12th National Elections is scheduled on January 7 next year. Aspirant candidates will start their campaign from 18 December.

From 18 December until the end of the polling period, it is recommended to refrain everyone from meetings, rallies, or any type of political programmes that may hinder the election environment or discourage the voters from voting.

The minister said, "We understand that the Election Commission will carry out its assigned duties properly so that the elections are not disrupted."

He went on to say, "I think the EC felt it was right and that's why it gave the instructions so that the election could be held in a free, fair, and peaceful manner."

In response to a question, Kamal said the EC is a constitutional body, adding, "When they gave a directive, they gave it as per the constitution.

