High Court curtails power of UNOs in upazila parishad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

High Court curtails power of UNOs in upazila parishad

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Wednesday declared a section of the Upazila Parishad Act that allows Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to perform duty as chief executive officers in upazila parishads illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

The court also declared writing Upazila Administration instead of Upazila Parishad in invitation letters illegal.

"From now the UNOs have to provide secretarial help to the upazila parishad and remain accountable to the parishad," said HC in its observation.

However, the HC would not interfere in the role of committees formed by the upazila parishad under section 29 of the Upazila Parishad Act.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel pronounced the judgement after hearing two writ petitions.
Barrister Azmalul Hossain KC, Barrister Hasan MS Azim and Minhaduzzaman Liton stood for the writ petitioners.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin participated in the hearing on behalf of the state. He said the High Court issued the summary of the order on Wednesday. The government will appeal against it while the full verdict is published.

Earlier, in 2021, the High Court issued a rule in this regard asking why section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act should not be declared illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the ruling against a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Upazila Chairman Parishad Association.

Fifteen secretaries including the secretaries to the Cabinet Division and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry were made respondents to the rule.

President of Upazila Parishad Association and Dumki upazila chairman Harun-or-Rashid, its general secretary Upazila Chairman Saiful Islam Khan Biru, Upazila Chairman Rina Parveen, Vice-chairman Selim Ahmed and Vice-chairman Rasheda Akter filed the writ petition challenging the UNO's role.

During that time, Barrister Hasan MS Azim said after filing the writ, "If the UNO does not implement a decision taken by the parishad, the parishad has nothing to do. Because the UNO is not accountable to the upazila parishad as per the law."

He also stated that the term upazila administration, instead of upazila parishad, allows UNOs to exploit their authority over the elected public representatives. Such practices are unconstitutional and go against the principles of local government.

Top News / Court

Upazila Parishad / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

12h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

12h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

13h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

4h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

1h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

5h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year