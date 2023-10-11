Helper killed after lorry overturns on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

A helper of a container lorry was killed in a road accident at Gazaria of Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The deceased, Mohammad Manik, 27, fell underneath the lorry when it overturned on the highway around 7:00 am this morning, Gazaria Fire Service Officer Ali Azgar confirmed the news.

On information, Gazaria fire service personnel rescued Manik from the spot and sent him to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.