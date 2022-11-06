Heavy traffic in city ahead of HSC exam

There was heavy traffic in the capital ahead of the Higher Secondary Exam that is scheduled to start at 11am on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of police (traffic) of Mohakhali zone Ashfaq Ahmed told TBS that the traffic pressure in Mohakhali area was high since morning, but it has become normal now.

The City Corporation in conducting pipeline repair work on the road from Mohakhali's Amtali to Gulshan is going on, due to which the traffic pressure is spilling to other areas.

"However, we have tried to control the traffic congestion in those areas to ensure that HSC examinees can reach their centers on time," said the AC.

Deputy Commissioner (traffic) of Ramna Zone Md Zainul Abedin told TBS that currently there is traffic congestion in this area now but he hopes that it will subside soon.

He noted that there was presence of parents of HSC examinees around the centres which increased the pressure on the roads.

"Considering the importance of the test, we had already deployed additional traffic members from the morning," he added.

Construction work is going on in all areas of Dhaka, explained Deputy Commissioner of Media and Public Relations Department of police Md Faruk Hossain while adding that "We have already given various instructions to the traffic department including deployment of additional members for the HSC examination. Also, students and parents have been informed through media to keep extra time in hand according to the distance. Our members are doing their best to control traffic congestion."

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni visited Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College centre at 10:30am.

She claimed that the exams are being held in a good environment across the country.

There is no report of question paper leakage yet, she added.

Students suffer

Ahnaf Hossain, a HSC examinee started his journey at 8am from South Banasree to BAF Shaheen College, Kurmitola.

He reached the exam centre just five minutes before the scheduled time (10:30am).

Zia, uncle of Ahnaf (A student of Rajuk Uttara Model College), told The Business Standard that his nephew was in the car. He was nervous. It might put an impact on his mind during the exam.

"I tried to keep his relaxed, but he kept asking me about the jam every time. It is regrettable that our sons face such situations," he said.

Dhaka Education Board Deputy Controller Zahid Boktc Chowdhury said, the number of HSC examinees in Dhaka city is 1.2 lakh and the number of total centres is 64.

Ziaul Kabir Dulu, president of Obhibhabok Okya Forum, told TBS that the authorities should be more aware about free movement of the examinees during the exam time.

"We do not want such gridlock on roads which badly disturb the examinees' mentally," he added.

Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Education Board, told TBS that they requested the traffic police to take initiative for easy movement of the examinees.

"Traffic jam was seen at some areas of Dhaka, which is unexpected. We will be more aware in future," he said.