What to do if someone is having heat exhaustion or heat stroke

A severe heatwave is scorching the country, and the temperature today can rise to a smouldering 41.1-degree Celsius with the humidity being at 58% at midday.

Anyone who is outside or working in this temperature, risks the possibility of suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Medical experts have suggested taking some precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and what to do when one is suffering from it.

Staying hydrated and cool is the key under such extreme heat, said Dr Nazirum Mubin, a health officer at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Drink plenty of water. Those who are fasting should drink plenty of water between Iftar and Sehri. Avoid tea, coffee. Caffeine in tea and coffee can dehydrate you," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Among other things, he suggested wearing loose and light-colored clothes and not going out of the house unless necessary between 12pm and 4pm.

He also advised avoiding heavy work, taking frequent breaks, finding shade or cool places to rest and using an umbrella.

"Symptoms of heat exhaustion are profuse sweating, weakness, headache, nausea, dizziness and fainting. If you experience any of these symptoms, get to a cool place, drink water and rest," he said, emphasising on noticing the symptoms.

"Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, incoherent speech or behavior, and fainting. If you or someone around you has these symptoms, seek medical advice immediately," he further said.

"Heat stroke is a medical emergency and death is very likely if not treated quickly at a specialized medical facility," said Dr Rumi Ahmed Khan, a professor of Medicine Pulmonary Critical Care at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Our body is very temperature sensitive. If the temperature increases, our body starts working to reduce the temperature in different ways. The main method is through sweating. When sweat evaporates from the surface of our body - it lowers our body temperature. But there is a limit. If the humidity is above 75% then this method doesn't work very well. I checked - Dhaka's humidity today is 78%!" he wrote on a social media post on Sunday (16 April).

"Excessive sweating leads to salt and water depletion and this causes muscles (especially legs) to start cramping. Heat exhaustion can be a cumulative effect of many days rather than a single exposure to heat. For example, you stayed outside in the heat for three or four days for two or three hours. Then the symptoms of heat exhaustion started on the fifth day. Those who are elderly, those who are too thin or obese, children, pregnant women and those who have high blood pressure - they are more vulnerable," he added.

According to Dr Rumi Ahmed Khan, during heat exhaustion, the first task is to bring the patient to the shade, rehydrate them and try to cool the body.

"Remember that when rehydrating, cold water is very important. But it should also be noted that drinking too much water can be harmful, that is why saline is useful. If heat exhaustion is not properly treated - or not diagnosed - heat stroke is very likely," he wrote.

"If you see that the skin is dry and red; No sweating - pulse is high - patient is babbling or not talking at all or patient is fainting - suspect heat stroke. In the next step one by one the organs will start to fail."

He said in that case, first, the neurons of the brain will be damaged - after that, the liver cells and kidney will begin to be damaged. Eventually, all organs will fail.

The health expert also suggested it is better to close the schools during hot summer days.

"On hot days, the kitchen temperature is much higher than other rooms. Please keep this in mind," the further wrote.

Signs of Heat Exhaustion

Tiredness

Dizziness

Headache

Feeling sick or being sick

Excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash, but a change in skin colour can be harder to see on brown and black skin

Cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

Fast breathing or heartbeat

A high temperature

Being very thirsty

Weakness

What to do

If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these steps:

Move them to a cool place.

Remove all unnecessary clothing like a jacket or socks.

Get them to drink a sports or rehydration drink, or cool water.

Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them.

Cold packs, wrapped in a cloth and put under the armpits or on the neck are good too.

Signs of Heat Stroke

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

What to do