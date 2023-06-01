No respite from heat wave for 4/5 days

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The mild to moderate heat wave sweeping parts of the country is likely to continue for next four to five days, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday (1 June).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni districts and it may continue," said a bulletin of BMD.

The weather may remain mainly dry with the temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of light rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, it said.

Day temperature may rise slightly in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere in the country.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country in 24 hours starting from 9am on Thursday.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius in Rangamati and Bandarban on Thursday and the highest temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in Syedpur on Wednesday.

