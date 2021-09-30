USAID’s MaMoni MNCSP project networking event held in Manikganj 

A day-long learning and experience sharing event on Quality Improvement for Maternal and Newborns healthcare was held on Friday in Shibalaya Upazila of Manikganj.

The event was jointly organised by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOH&FW), said a press release.

The event was facilitated by Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) with support from USAID's MaMoni MNCSP project, Save the Children aiming to share the success stories, to reflect on the journey, and to have a refreshers session for all the representatives of the participating health facilities.

Based on the WHO framework, the Quality for Care (QoC) model enabled Manikganj to improve the healthcare to Maternal and Newborns in the Manikganj district and increased the number of participating health facilities exponentially. At the date, a total of 38 health facilities covers all the Upazilas of Manikganj district.

The participating health facilities received honorary awards for their excellent contributions to improving the district's mothers' and newborns' health facilities during the event.

Dr Md Anwarul Amin Akanda, civil surgeon, Manikganj district chaired the event and mentioned that the only goal is to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality, which requires quality improvement.

More than 100 participants attended the programme.

In the welcome speech, Manijkganj General Hospital Superintendent Dr Md Arshadullah said, "With the launch of Quality Services we can evaluate the quality of our services from time to time, especially every week."

Md Golam Nobi, Deputy Director, Family Planning, Manikganj Dr Farid Uddin, Deputy Director (Services) and Program Manager Newborn and Child Health MCH – Services Unit, DGFP, Dr Mohammad Farid Uddin Mia, Director, Hospital and Clinic Section, Dr Md Akhteruzzaman Joint Secretary & Program Manager, Health Economics Unit & Focal Person Quality Improvement

