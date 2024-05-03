Anan Chemical Industries resumes Alum production in Manikganj

Anan Chemical Industries Ltd, a state-owned alum producer, has resumed production after being shut down for a long time.

"According to the company's lab report, the pH value of the alum produced is 2.88. With Anan's current capacity, it is possible to produce 20 tonnes of alum per day," Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary and chairman of International Leasing Finance Services Ltd said at the reopening event of the factory today (3 May) in Manikganj's Singair, reads a press release.

"However, this capacity can be further increased in the near future. The pH value of the alum produced today is expected to be 3.5.

"The World Health Organization has identified alum as a cheap, effective and suitable disinfectant for Bangladesh. Alum has been widely used as an antiseptic since ancient times," he added.

Chairman of the company former additional secretary Rashedul Islam, Brigadier General (retd) Meftaul Karim, Syed Abu Nasser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Kazi Alamgir, Enamul Hasan, Moshiur Rahman etc., also spoke at the occasion.