Anan Chemical Industries resumes Alum production in Manikganj

Corporates

Press Release
03 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 07:38 pm

Related News

Anan Chemical Industries resumes Alum production in Manikganj

Press Release
03 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 07:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Anan Chemical Industries Ltd, a state-owned alum producer, has resumed production after being shut down for a long time.

"According to the company's lab report, the pH value of the alum produced is 2.88. With Anan's current capacity, it is possible to produce 20 tonnes of alum per day," Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary and chairman of International Leasing Finance Services Ltd said at the reopening event of the factory today (3 May) in Manikganj's Singair, reads a press release.

"However, this capacity can be further increased in the near future. The pH value of the alum produced today is expected to be 3.5.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The World Health Organization has identified alum as a cheap, effective and suitable disinfectant for Bangladesh. Alum has been widely used as an antiseptic since ancient times," he added.

Chairman of the company former additional secretary Rashedul Islam, Brigadier General (retd) Meftaul Karim, Syed Abu Nasser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Kazi Alamgir, Enamul Hasan, Moshiur Rahman etc., also spoke at the occasion.

Anan Chemical Industries Limited / Alum production / manikganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

10h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

23h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

8h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

1h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

23m | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

21h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

23h | Videos