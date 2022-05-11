Untended rooftop gardens hindering dengue control: Mayor Taposh

Untended rooftop gardens have been hindering Dhaka South's attempts to control dengue outbreak in areas under its jurisdiction, comments Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

The mayor made the statement while talking to reporters after inspecting Dholaikhal pump station and reservoir adjacent to Mill Barracks on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Taposh said, "You see, it is raining intermittently. Last year it rained for four months in a row. If it happens again, it will be very difficult for us to work."

Rooftop gardens should be properly maintained as accumulated rain water is where Aedes mosquito larvae grow, he said. Aedes mosquito is a carrier of dengue virus.

"Therefore, I want the cooperation of the people of Dhaka in controlling dengue," the mayor requested.

Among others, Chief Executive Officer of DSCC Farid Ahmad, Chief Waste Management Officer of DSCC Air Commodore Sitwat Naeem, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque, acting Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, councilors of concerned wards and councilors of reserved seats were present during the visit.

Earlier, Taposh inspected the activities of the special operation for controlling Aedes mosquito, a carrier of dengue virus, conducted in Ward No 38 under Wari.

Talking to reporters after the visit, he said, "As you know, a pre-season survey has been conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) before the monsoon season. Three wards of Dhaka South City Corporation have been identified as being at high risk and four wards as medium risk. We have started our work from these seven wards so that the larvae cannot accumulate anywhere".

Mayor Atiq warns of stern action if aedes larvae found

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "If Aedes larvae are found anywhere, we will take legal action [against those responsible]."

Cases will be filed according to respective laws and strict action will be taken, said Atiq.

Mayor Atiq made the remarks while participating in an anti-Aedes and anti-dengue awareness rally in Uttara on Wednesday morning.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched a campaign in the wards to eradicate Aedes mosquito.