Contractors of Dhaka North's under-construction buildings fined Tk4 lakh after Aedes larvae found

Health

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 10:34 am

File image
File image

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday found Aedes mosquito larvae in two of its under-construction buildings and imposed a fine of Tk4 lakh on the contractor companies.  

The two buildings are in Dhaka North's Cleaners Rural Housing on Gabtoli Embankment Road.

DNCC Executive Magistrate Mahmud Hasan fined the construction companies, Mark Builders and Maisha Construction, Tk2 lakh each.

He also imposed a fine of Tk2 lakh on the construction contractor Banga Builders after Aedes larvae were found in an under-construction building for the accommodation of government employees on Darus Salam Road under Mirpur Model Police Station.

During the drive, around 100 buildings, structures, reservoirs, restaurants, and shops were inspected and mosquito breeding places were destroyed in Gabtoli City Colony, ward-9 and ward-12 under Zone-4 and Paikpara Staff Quarter area. 

DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Deputy Chief Health Officer Lt Col Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar, Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abed Ali were present during the drive in areas under Region-4.

DNCC found Aedes mosquito larvae and fined Tk9.85 lakh in 14 cases on the seventh day of the month-long special drive aimed at protecting the city dwellers from dengue. 

Tk2.6 lakh fined in Farmgate

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed and Executive Magistrate Md. Nasir Uddin Mahmud conducted a special mosquito eradication campaign and mobile court in the Farmgate area under Zone-5. A fine of Tk2.6 lakh was collected in four cases after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in four houses 

DNCC Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-Ul Islam and Chief Social Welfare and Slum Development Officer Mohammad Mamun-Ul-Hasan were present during the operation.

Tk55,000 fined in Mohakhali 

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Zulkar Nayan conducted a drive in Mohakhali area under Zone-3. During the drive, houses, commercial buildings, under-construction buildings, vacant plots, and drains were inspected. Two building owners were fined a total of Tk55,000 in two cases after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in their establishments.

Tk50,000 fined in Harirampur 

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Abdullah Al Baki conducted a drive in Harirampur area under Zone-6. During the drive, a fine of Tk50,000 was collected in four cases as Aedes larvae were found in four buildings.

Tk20,000 fined in Region-9

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Ziaul Baset conducted a drive in the areas under Region-9. During the drive, a total of 385 spots including buildings, structures, reservoirs, restaurants, and shops were inspected. Tk20,000 had been fined in a case after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in a building.

