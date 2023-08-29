Stomach troubles with no clear cause: Here’s what you can do

Your stomach doesn't feel good. It's not heartburn, but it's related to eating.

Sometimes, the discomfort begins during a meal, sometimes about half an hour later. You feel bloated and full or have a burning pain.

You're nauseated, and you might even vomit. You might call it an "upset stomach" or "indigestion." Doctors call it dyspepsia.

When common tests can't identify a cause, the problem is said to be functional dyspepsia. When there is no clear medical solution, diet, exercise habits, adequate sleep, and stress reduction can help, according to a Harvard Medical School journal.

Here's what you can do in this situation.

Eat right

Avoid foods that trigger symptoms. Common culprits are caffeine, chocolate, alcohol, and spicy, acidic, or fatty foods.

Eat smaller, more frequent meals so your stomach does not distend and can empty quickly.

Chew your food slowly and completely.

Avoid activities that result in swallowing excess air, such as eating quickly, chewing gum, drinking carbonated beverages, and smoking.

Don't lie down within two hours of eating.

Keep your weight under control.

Reduce stress

Use stress reduction techniques, including relaxation therapies.

Exercise. In addition to being good for your overall health, it's a proven stress reducer.

Try cognitive behavioural therapy.

Reduce fatigue

Get enough rest.

Go to bed and get up at the same time each day.

Avoid caffeine after noon.

Exercise