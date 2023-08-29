Stomach troubles with no clear cause: Here’s what you can do

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 12:07 pm

When there is no clear medical solution, diet, exercise habits, adequate sleep, and stress reduction can help

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Your stomach doesn't feel good. It's not heartburn, but it's related to eating. 

Sometimes, the discomfort begins during a meal, sometimes about half an hour later. You feel bloated and full or have a burning pain.

You're nauseated, and you might even vomit. You might call it an "upset stomach" or "indigestion." Doctors call it dyspepsia. 

When common tests can't identify a cause, the problem is said to be functional dyspepsia. When there is no clear medical solution, diet, exercise habits, adequate sleep, and stress reduction can help, according to a Harvard Medical School journal.

Here's what you can do in this situation. 

Eat right

  • Avoid foods that trigger symptoms. Common culprits are caffeine, chocolate, alcohol, and spicy, acidic, or fatty foods.
  • Eat smaller, more frequent meals so your stomach does not distend and can empty quickly.
  • Chew your food slowly and completely.
  • Avoid activities that result in swallowing excess air, such as eating quickly, chewing gum, drinking carbonated beverages, and smoking.
  • Don't lie down within two hours of eating.
  • Keep your weight under control.

Reduce stress

  • Use stress reduction techniques, including relaxation therapies.
  • Exercise. In addition to being good for your overall health, it's a proven stress reducer.
  • Try cognitive behavioural therapy.

Reduce fatigue

  • Get enough rest.
  • Go to bed and get up at the same time each day.
  • Avoid caffeine after noon.

Exercise

  • Perform aerobic exercise three to five times a week for 20 to 40 minutes per session.
  • Don't exercise immediately after eating.

