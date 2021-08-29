More people getting deadly DENV-3 type dengue this year: Research

Health

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:24 pm

Related News

More people getting deadly DENV-3 type dengue this year: Research

According to WHO, people infected by serotype-1 and 2 are at a higher risk of developing severe dengue (DENV-3)

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:24 pm
More people getting deadly DENV-3 type dengue this year: Research

More people in the country are getting infected by DENV-3 type dengue which has a higher risk of death, according to a research conducted by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) on Sunday.

BCSIR unveiled the research results in a programme after conducting the genome sequencing of dengue virus among 20 patients, while 100 percent of them were found infected by DENV-3 type dengue virus.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), people infected by serotype-1 and 2 are at a higher risk of developing severe dengue (DENV-3).

BSCIR Chief Science Official Prof Selim Khan, said most of the Dhaka patients are getting infected by serotype-3 and their platelet is decreasing drastically.

A recent research showed that dengue can also transmit through breastfeeding and blood donation, he said.

Saif Ullah Munshi, chief of virology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said in past ten years most of the dengue patients were infected by serotype-1 and 2 but currently serotype-3 is more evident among the patients.

"Serotype-3 was first detected in 2017, those who were infected by serotype-1 and 2 earlier, are moving into critical condition after getting infected by Serotype-3.", he said.

BCSIR Chairman, Prof Aftab Ali, said that the impact of dengue infection was not measured properly due to lack of research on dengue mutation.

When country's health service is already battling massive impact of Covid-19 second wave, fresh tension is mounting over dengue as country witnessed 41 dengue related deaths in last two months.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / DENV-3 type dengue / Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research / BCSIR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs