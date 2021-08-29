More people getting deadly DENV-3 type dengue this year: Research

More people in the country are getting infected by DENV-3 type dengue which has a higher risk of death, according to a research conducted by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) on Sunday.

BCSIR unveiled the research results in a programme after conducting the genome sequencing of dengue virus among 20 patients, while 100 percent of them were found infected by DENV-3 type dengue virus.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), people infected by serotype-1 and 2 are at a higher risk of developing severe dengue (DENV-3).

BSCIR Chief Science Official Prof Selim Khan, said most of the Dhaka patients are getting infected by serotype-3 and their platelet is decreasing drastically.

A recent research showed that dengue can also transmit through breastfeeding and blood donation, he said.

Saif Ullah Munshi, chief of virology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said in past ten years most of the dengue patients were infected by serotype-1 and 2 but currently serotype-3 is more evident among the patients.

"Serotype-3 was first detected in 2017, those who were infected by serotype-1 and 2 earlier, are moving into critical condition after getting infected by Serotype-3.", he said.

BCSIR Chairman, Prof Aftab Ali, said that the impact of dengue infection was not measured properly due to lack of research on dengue mutation.

When country's health service is already battling massive impact of Covid-19 second wave, fresh tension is mounting over dengue as country witnessed 41 dengue related deaths in last two months.