icddr,b’s life-saving researches are inspiring, says Turkish ambassador

The life-saving researches conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) are very much inspiring, said Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh on Monday.

The Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh came up with the remarks after visiting icddr,b in Mohakhali, said a press release.

Mustafa Osman Turan and Gizem Aydin Erdem, Second Secretary of the Turkish Embassy, were welcomed by icddr,b's Executive Director, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed.

During their visit, Dr Ahmed presented an overview of icddr,b and how the institution has contributed to global public health research and innovation and has become a centre of excellence in the global south.

He explained how icddr,b utilises basic and implementation research, and knowledge translation to solve major public health problems facing low- and middle-income countries in the world.

Turan toured icddr,b's mucosal immunology and vaccinology laboratory. Dr Firdausi Qadri, Senior Scientist at icddr,b demonstrated the state of the art facility, which provides cutting edge services to vaccine research, including research related to COVID-19.

Turan was not only impressed by the breadth of the research activities of icddr,b, but was surprised by how easily the research gets translated to low-cost affordable solutions to help people in need in Bangladesh and beyond.

He emphasised on the importance of more research, funding, and collaboration. In his remark, he thanked Dr Tahmeed Ahmed and the whole scientist and researchers who warmly welcomed the delegation.

He said, "This morning, we get first-hand information on the activities of this well-established praise-worthy institution which continue to save millions of lives both in Bangladesh but also around the world. What you do is inspiring."

While commenting on the COVID-19, Turan said "Turkey is working on developing its national COVID-19 vaccine (TURKOVAC) right now. Once the work is completed, we are open to making it available to other countries and exploring ways in which we can collaborate with Bangladesh."

Dr Ahmed appreciated the Ambassador's interest in visiting the institution.

He has requested the Ambassador to help icddr,b to collaborate with Turkish universities and research institutions engaged in public health research.

icddr,b's senior leadership team members were also present during the visit.