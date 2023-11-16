BSMMU, icddr,b sign agreement for disease prevention, treatment

Health

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 06:55 pm
16 November, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), and the icddr,b signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for disease prevention, treatment and research. 

The event took place at the vice chancellor's conference room of BSMMU at 10 am on Thursday.

Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice-chancellor of BSMMU said in the event, BSMMU is working on treatment, education, service and research in equal measure. We are strengthening disease prevention and public interest related research too. BSMMU has started clinical trials of many disease remedies as part of research.

"We have entered into agreements with many local and international organisations. Today's agreement is part of that. As a result of the agreement between BSMMU and icddr,b with The Global Health Network, this university will get various opportunities and benefits," he added.

Dr. AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Tr Prof. Dr. Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, treasure, Professor Dr. Mohammad Hossain Dean of the Faculty of Surgery, Professor Dr. Atiqul Haque Tuhin Dean of the Faculty of Social and Preventive Social Medicine, scientist and researcher (non-communicable diseases) of icddr,b Aliya Naheed and others were present at the programme.

 

