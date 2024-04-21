ICDDR,B issues health guidelines centring heatwave

In an effort to minimise health risk due to the scorching heat, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and ICDDR, B issued some guidelines and urged people to follow it.

Health risks due to excessive heat:

Feeling uncomfortable

Dehydration

Severe headache

Sleepless

Body ache

Muscle pain

Aversion to food

Skin lesions

Kidney and lung problem

Respiratory problem

Heart problem

Heat stroke

Heat cramps

Those who are at highest risk:

Children

Elderly person

Disable person

Daily wager, rickshaw puller, farmer, construction worker

Person with overweight

Person especially those who have comorbidities like heart disease, high blood pressure

What to do to control heat stroke:

Refrain from going outside, avoid sun

Cover head with umbrella, cap or cloth as much as possible when in outside

Wearing of light colour dresses especially made of cotton

Drinking adequate pure water

Try to eat foods that are easily digested and avoid eating stale, open foods

Refrain from continuous exercise in day time

Take bath multiple times or splash water, if possible

Keep an eye on the color of urine continuously, if it is yellow or dark, then increase the amount of water drinking

Keep in mind that the environment of the house is not overheated or vapour

If you feel sick, consult the nearest doctor immediately

The DGHS also urged to make a call at 16263 to take telemedicine if they find any symptoms above these within 24 hours.

The whole country has been reeling under scorching heat as a very severe heatwave gripped parts of Bangladesh, with maximum temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to over 42 degrees Celsius in some areas.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga districts and a severe heatwave is sweeping Dhaka and parts of Khulna divisions and Rajshahi district," said a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday.