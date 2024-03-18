Alliance Finance PLC contributes to icddr,b hospital endowment fund

Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has made a donation to iccdr,b Hospital Endowment Fund (HEF).

iccdr,b is among the world's leading global health institutes, based in Bangladesh, and operates three hospitals in Dhaka, Matlab and Teknaf, providing free treatment to over 300,000 patients annually, reads a press release.

The institution is dedicated to raising the hospital endowment fund to $100 million to make the hospital self-sustaining.

The yearly earnings of HEF will help cover the hospitals' operational costs and allow them to continue their life-saving work.

In a recent event held at the icddr,b office in Mohakhali, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of AFPLC, presented a cheque to Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b.

Shahanur Rashid, head of business at AFPLC, Ms Armana Ahmed, head of development at icddr,b, and Dr Fahmida Tofail, a scientist at icddr,b, along with other senior officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.