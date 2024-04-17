Researchers identify April to Sept as peak flu season in Bangladesh

Researchers have identified April to September as the peak flu season in Bangladesh after reviewing a year-long influenza surveillance data.

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) researchers jointly conducted the review.

Scientists from the IEDCR and icddr,b jointly organised a dissemination seminar titled "Influenza Surveillance in Bangladesh" yesterday in the IEDCR Auditorium in Mohakhali where findings from a nationwide influenza surveillance were presented.

With technical support from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the surveillance is currently being conducted in 19 hospitals around the country.

This surveillance, carried out collaboratively since 2007 in various tertiary and district hospitals, aims to track the burden, seasonal patterns, and circulating strains of the Influenza virus among patients seeking hospital care for short-term fever and cough (lasting 10 days or less).

According to the surveillance findings, influenza was observed to circulate throughout the year, however, the researchers found a higher rate of flu occurrence between April and September, thus stating the period as the peak season for flu in Bangladesh.

Scientists have recommended that individuals in Bangladesh should receive the Influenza vaccine, commonly known as the flu shot, between February and March each year to ensure maximum protection against the virus. Priority for vaccination should be given to elderly individuals, healthcare professionals, and patients with chronic diseases, they added.

"Worldwide, the flu kills between 290,000 and 650,000 people annually," said Dr Fahmida Chowdhury, associate scientist at icddr,b, while providing an overview of the global influenza landscape. She also said, "Globally, different developed and developing countries conduct influenza vaccination campaigns ahead of their flu seasons."

Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of IEDCR and the National Influenza Center, presented the surveillance findings at the seminar, where she highlighted that out of 115,000 patients who sought hospital care with short-term fever and cough, around 11% were infected with influenza. Moreover, adults over 60 and those with chronic illnesses faced a threefold higher risk of death.

Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), highlighted the pandemic potential of influenza in her speech as the chief guest and emphasised avoiding the irrational use of antibiotics.

"For influenza-like symptoms, antibiotics should be taken only after being recommended by a doctor. Apart from this, maintaining the habit of handwashing, wearing masks, and practising cough etiquette throughout the year not only prevent respiratory illnesses like influenza but also protect us from other diseases," she said.

icddr,b Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, was present as the special guest. He highlighted the importance of influenza surveillance in Bangladesh in informing global public health policies.

He said, "Between 2008 and 2010, icddr,b scientist Dr K Zaman, in a study found that if pregnant women were given influenza vaccine, it reduced illness by 63 percent in infants under six months and reduced respiratory infections among children as well as in mothers. Based on these findings, WHO recommends maternal immunisation during pregnancy with flu vaccine."