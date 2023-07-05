Health directorate should be held accountable for rise in dengue deaths: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said the Directorate General of Health Services should be held accountable for the increasing number of deaths due to dengue.

"The death rate due to dengue is increasing this year. The health directorate must pay more attention to the matter," Mayor Taposh said wile speaking at an event held in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday (5 July).

He recommended increasing the quality and scope of medical services and ensuring early intervention and medical care.

Taposh further said results of surveys on the dengue issue from the health directorate needs to come in earlier, based on which the south city corporation can proceed with their work.

"We have started operations in areas where the Aedes Index is above 20 as well as those with a high number of dengue patients. Besides, our mobile court is being run," he said regarding the initiatives to control the mosquito-borne disease.

Mentioning that no country has ever been able to ensure zero dengue cases, he said, "If any country has a solution, we will accept it. The point is to keep it under control. The year 2019 had the highest number of patients. Then we brought it under control."

"If we compare the statistics of the developed world, it can be seen that we are faring better than other countries," he said.

Taposh also added, "Aedes mosquito is changing its characteristics, be it due to climate or any other reason, the Dhaka South is taking the matters into consideration and expanding operations accordingly."