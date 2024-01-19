Bangladesh reports zero dengue death in 24 hrs, 18 hospitalised

No death due to dengue was reported in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 18 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Among them, five were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 152 dengue patients, including 56 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 803 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.