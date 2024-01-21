1 more dengue patient dies; 32 hospitalised in 24hrs

UNB
21 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:19 pm

This file photo shows a grandmother cradling her 1.5-year-old granddaughter on her lap as the mother of the child tries to fix the saline flow at Mugda Hospital in the capital on Sunday, 6 August 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar
One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 14 this year.

During the period, 32 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, eight were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 853 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

 

