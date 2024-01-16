1 more dengue patient dies; 30 hospitalised in 24hrs

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to eight this year.

During the period, 30 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 11 were hospitalised in Dhaka, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 733 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.