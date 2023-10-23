Gentle path to a healthy heart with tai chi

Most people recognise that exercise is one of the best ways to boost cardiovascular health. But what if traditional exercise seems either too challenging or otherwise inaccessible — or maybe even boring? Or perhaps you're recovering from a heart attack or other medical problem and need to ease back into activity. If so, tai chi might be worth a try.

"Tai chi is a gentle, adaptable practice that features flowing movements combined with breathing and cognitive focus," says Dr Peter Wayne, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and medical editor of the Harvard Special Health Report An Introduction to Tai Chi (/TC).

According to the Harvard Medical School journal, cardiovascular benefits likely stem from a combination of the physical and mental aspects of this ancient Chinese practice.

Body and mind benefits

A tai chi session doesn't aim to dramatically raise heart rate or build bulky muscles. But the slow, deliberate movements still help to tone muscles. If one moves more quickly from one position to the next and sinks deeper into the postures, tai chi can even provide a moderate aerobic workout.

Conversely, one can dial down the intensity and even do certain movements while seated in a chair. Unlike yoga, tai chi doesn't require you to fully extend or stretch your joints, so it's fine for people who are not so flexible.

Like yoga, tai chi is a mind-body practice that requires focused attention as one moves through a series of choreographed moves. Many have descriptive names that evoke scenes from nature, such as "wave hands like clouds" or "the white crane spreads its wings." Concentrating on that imagery, along with breathing and movements, counteracts what Asian meditative traditions call "monkey mind" — the distracting mental chatter that often intrudes when people do traditional meditation.

In this way, tai chi can foster relaxation and ease stress. Tai chi also teaches you to pay close attention to your posture, breathing, and heart rate.

"This increased body awareness can help prevent injury and over­exertion," says Dr Wayne.

Heartfelt effects

An article published online on 3 July 2023, by Cardiology in Review considered the heart-related benefits of tai chi. Many studies have documented improvements in blood pressure after just eight to 12 weeks of practising tai chi, including among older, sedentary adults and heart attack survivors.

There's also good evidence that tai chi can be an effective alternative for people who don't want to do traditional cardiac rehabilitation (a structured program of exercise and education for people recovering from heart-related problems).

In addition, tai chi has proved helpful for people with heart failure, who tend to be tired and weak as a result of the heart's diminished pumping ability.

The authors also point out that tai chi can be a gateway to other types of physical activity because the practice may improve balance, reduce the risk of falls, and even help ease lower back pain — a common reason for avoiding exercise.

"More fundamentally, the fitness gains and self-awareness from tai chi training can give people the confidence to engage in other physical and social activities that can enhance health," says Dr Wayne.