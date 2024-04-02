Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

Health

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:11 am

Related News

Can AI answer medical questions better than your doctor?

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:11 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The potential for AI, like ChatGPT, to provide answers to patient questions in healthcare is intriguing. However, a study comparing responses from ChatGPT to those from physicians revealed some surprising results.

According to an article by Harvard Health, researchers collected questions and answers from an online platform and had a panel rate them for quality and empathy. ChatGPT outperformed physicians in terms of quality, with 78% of its responses rated as good or very good compared to 22% for physicians. 

In terms of empathy, ChatGPT scored significantly higher at 45% compared to physicians' 4.6%. Notably, ChatGPT's responses were longer on average.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite these findings, the study had limitations. It did not assess the accuracy of the answers or whether patients would accept AI-generated responses. 

Additionally, the evaluation criteria were subjective, and the evaluators were not always blinded to whether the response came from a physician or ChatGPT.

While AI may offer insights into empathy and collaboration with healthcare professionals, relying solely on AI for patient responses may be premature without evidence of accuracy and professional supervision. 

Even ChatGPT acknowledges that it cannot answer medical questions better than a doctor.

Top News

Executive Fitness / AI / ChatGPT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

2h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

14h | Videos
Artificial intelligence is being added to YouTube updates

Artificial intelligence is being added to YouTube updates

1h | Videos
What will be the consequences if nuclear war starts?

What will be the consequences if nuclear war starts?

2h | Videos
A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

16h | Videos