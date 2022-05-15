Free Thalassemia Carrier Screening and Awareness Camp held at Suhrawardy Hospital

A free thalassemia carrier screening and awareness camp was held on Saturday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Dhaka.

First Security Islami Bank Ltd and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) jointly sponsored the camp, reads a press release.

Thalassemia is a deadly disease that is transmitted through parents. But it can be prevented if one thalassemia carrier does not marry another thalassemia carrier.

That is why it is important for every person who is planning to marry to have a thalassemia test.

Dr Firdausi Qadri, Laureate of Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 and Lead, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives; Syed Waseque Ali, Managing Director at First Security Islami Bank Ltd; and Professor Dr ABM Maksudul Alam, principal at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Dhaka were present in the programme.