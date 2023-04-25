First Security Islami Bank and UCB to declare dividend today

First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) and United Commercial Bank (UCB) will declare dividends and audited financial statements at their respective board meetings that are going to be held on Tuesday.

As per the schedule, First Security Islami Bank will conduct the meeting at 2.45pm and the UCB board meeting will be held at 3pm.

First Security Islami Bank will also declare financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier, it got a nod from Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022 which ended on 31 December.

FSIBL had paid off 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021.

Meanwhile, UCB paid a 10% stock dividend for 2021.