First Security Islami Bank declares 10% stock dividend

First Security Islami Bank Limited declared a 10% stock dividend to its shareholders for 2022 that ended on 31 December.

It also scheduled the annual general meeting on 20 June with a record date fixed on 21 May.

Last year, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.81, which was 12% lower than the previous year.

Besides, the bank also declared its first quarter financial statement. As per the statement, its EPS dropped year-on-year by 30% to Tk0.37 in the January-March quarter.

The bank also suffered a severe net operating cash crisis as its net operating cash flow per share was Tk30.94 negative.

Its share was stuck on the floor price at Tk9.80 on Wednesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange despite there being no limit to changing the price of the bank.

As per the rule, the first trading day after declaring dividend there is no price limit to change the share price.