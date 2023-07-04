FSIB, IFIC sent stock dividends to their shareholders

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) successfully credited the bonus shares of private sector lenders - First Security Islami Bank and IFIC Bank PLC - to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of their investors Tuesday (4 July).

Earlier on 26 May, First Security Islami Bank recommended a 10% stock dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Tk2.81, compared to Tk3.20 in the previous year (2021).

In terms of performance in the first quarter of 2023, the bank witnessed a consolidated EPS of Tk0.37, reflecting a decline from Tk0.53 during the same period last year.

As of today (Tuesday), the share price of First Security Islami Bank on the Dhaka stock exchange was recorded at Tk8.90.

On 30 May, IFIC Bank PLC recommended 2.5% cash and 2.5% stock dividends for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Tk1.93, compared to Tk1.42 in the previous year (2021).

In terms of performance in the first quarter of 2023, the bank witnessed a consolidated EPS of Tk0.35, reflecting an up from Tk0.18 during the same period last year.

As of Tuesday, the share price of IFIC Bank PLC on the Dhaka stock exchange was recorded at Tk11.20.