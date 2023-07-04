FSIB, IFIC sent stock dividends to their shareholders

Stocks

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

FSIB, IFIC sent stock dividends to their shareholders

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 11:09 am
FSIB, IFIC sent stock dividends to their shareholders

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) successfully credited the bonus shares of private sector lenders - First Security Islami Bank and IFIC Bank PLC - to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of their investors Tuesday (4 July).

Earlier on 26 May, First Security Islami Bank recommended a 10% stock dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Tk2.81, compared to Tk3.20 in the previous year (2021).

In terms of performance in the first quarter of 2023, the bank witnessed a consolidated EPS of Tk0.37, reflecting a decline from Tk0.53 during the same period last year.

As of today (Tuesday), the share price of First Security Islami Bank on the Dhaka stock exchange was recorded at Tk8.90.

On 30 May, IFIC Bank PLC recommended 2.5% cash and 2.5% stock dividends for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Tk1.93, compared to Tk1.42 in the previous year (2021).

In terms of performance in the first quarter of 2023, the bank witnessed a consolidated EPS of Tk0.35, reflecting an up from Tk0.18 during the same period last year.

As of Tuesday, the share price of IFIC Bank PLC on the Dhaka stock exchange was recorded at Tk11.20.

Top News

FSIBL / IFIC Bank / IFIC / First Security Islami Bank / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

20h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh