Director buys over 32 lakh First Security Islami Bank shares

Stocks

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:17 pm

Director Farzana Parveen has bought over 32 lakh 16 thousand shares of First Security Islami Bank in the block market of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Block market allows investors to buy and sell listed securities at a different platform meant for large transactions beyond the public market at previously negotiated prices. However, the block market price cannot be more than 10% higher or lower than the previous day's closing price in the regular market.

Earlier, on 9 May, Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, a sponsor of the bank, announced that he will sell his entire holding of over 24 lakh shares of the bank.

First Security Islami Bank shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece were stuck at the floor price of Tk9.8.

The bank, facing year-on-year earnings decline both for the year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 has secured regulatory approval to issue 10% stock dividends for 2022. 

First Security Islami Bank / CSE / block market

