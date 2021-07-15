Fire from high flow nasal cannula cripples ICU unit in Tangail hospital

Health

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

Fire from high flow nasal cannula cripples ICU unit in Tangail hospital

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:18 pm
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo

The intensive care unit (ICU) of Tangail General Hospital stopped working after a fire broke out there from a high flow nasal cannula.

Following the fire, panic spread among the patients and their relatives. However, patients were moved unhurt to general units and are being provided treatment there under a special arrangement.

Officials of the hospital tried to put out the fire using fire extinguishers immediately after the fire broke out around 3.15pm today, said the hospital's residential medical officer Shafiqul Islam.

Photo: Prothom Alo
Photo: Prothom Alo

Later, on information, firefighters reached the hospital and brought the fire under control, he added.

Ten critical patients were undergoing treatment at the unit and there was no casualty reported in the fire, said district Civil Surgeon Abul Fazal Mohammad Sahabuddin.

The ICU unit is closed for now, said the civil surgeon, assuring that the unit will be prepared as soon as possible.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani said the process of forming a committee led by the additional district magistrate to find out the reason behind the fire is underway.

Bangladesh / Top News

ICU / Tangail hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident