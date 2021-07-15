Fire from high flow nasal cannula cripples ICU unit in Tangail hospital

The intensive care unit (ICU) of Tangail General Hospital stopped working after a fire broke out there from a high flow nasal cannula.

Following the fire, panic spread among the patients and their relatives. However, patients were moved unhurt to general units and are being provided treatment there under a special arrangement.

Officials of the hospital tried to put out the fire using fire extinguishers immediately after the fire broke out around 3.15pm today, said the hospital's residential medical officer Shafiqul Islam.

Later, on information, firefighters reached the hospital and brought the fire under control, he added.

Ten critical patients were undergoing treatment at the unit and there was no casualty reported in the fire, said district Civil Surgeon Abul Fazal Mohammad Sahabuddin.

The ICU unit is closed for now, said the civil surgeon, assuring that the unit will be prepared as soon as possible.

Tangail Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani said the process of forming a committee led by the additional district magistrate to find out the reason behind the fire is underway.