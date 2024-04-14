Ctg doctor in ICU after attack by relatives of dead child

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 08:50 pm

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Elias Chowdhury paid a visit to the injured doctor before he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday (14 April). Photo: TBS
A doctor was seriously injured after being attacked by the relatives of a one-year-old who allege that the child died due to wrong treatment.

The incident took place around 11:30am on Sunday (14 April) at the Medical Center Hospital located on OR Nizam Road in Chattogram.

The injured, Dr Riaz Uddin, is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Medical Center Hospital Director Dr Saheed Parvez Khan told The Business Standard that the one-year-old child, Muntaha, from Chattogram's Sitakunda, was admitted to the hospital with bronchial pneumonia around 10:45 pm on Saturday.

"When the patient's condition deteriorated, she was first shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit and then put on life support. The entire treatment took place in front of the patient's father Mohammad Sumon," he said.

"After the child died at 9:50am on Sunday, 10-15 men, led by the child's father, forcibly took the doctor on duty, Dr Riaz Uddin, from the NICU and started beating him. At one point, when Dr Riaz fell unconscious on the ground, the assailants started kicking him," Dr Shahed added.

"After he was rescued and admitted to the hospital, he regained consciousness after about 25 minutes. It is believed that he suffered a brain haemorrhage due to repeated kicks to the head. As his condition did not improve, he was transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital."

The manager of the hospital, Mohammad Yasin, said a case has been filed at the city's Panchlaish Police Station over the incident.

Confirming the matter, Panchlaish Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Aktaruzzaman said the patient's father has been named in the case.

After seeing the CCTV footage, the attackers will be identified to take legal action, he added.

