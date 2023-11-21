BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed in ICU

Bangladesh

“He was moved from the coronary care unit (CCU) to the ICU around 2am today (21 November). His blood pressure is rapidly dropping,” said a BSMMU doctor familiar with his treatment

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Commercial Affairs Secretary and former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital. 

"He was moved from the coronary care unit (CCU) to the ICU around 2am today (21 November). His blood pressure is rapidly dropping," said a BSMMU doctor, unwilling to be named. 

The doctor who is familiar with Salahuddin's treatment also said he had been in the CCU for several days now.

"It is still unclear how many days he will need to stay in the ICU," the BSMMU doctor said. 

Salahuddin Ahmed was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police on 3 August afternoon.

Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid said the BNP leader was arrested in cases filed over the clash during Saturday's sit-in programme in Jatrabari.

Salahuddin was the prime accused in two cases filed over the clash, the DB chief said, adding that the BNP leader was also accused in two other cases filed over the incident.

BNP / leader / ICU / BSMMU

