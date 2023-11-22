BNP leader Salahuddin gets bail a day after being shifted to ICU

BNP Commerce Affairs Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed has been granted bail in three violence cases, a day after he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir granted bail after cancelling the remand petition by police in a case filed with Kadamtoli police station on 30 July.

Salahuddin's lawyer submitted the former lawmaker's medical documents before the court today, The Daily Star reported quoting a police officer at CMM court.

In addition, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Faraha Diba Chanda granted his bail in two other cases, one filed with Jatrabari police station and another one with Demra police station, considering his health conditions.

In September, the BNP leader was shown arrested in three cases as a suspect.

He was admitted to the CCU of BSMMU on Monday morning after he complained of breathing difficulty.

The BNP leader had developed heart issues since 7:00pm on 20 November and his blood pressure was fluctuating, said the party leaders. He has been suffering from various ailments, including pneumonia, they added.

On 4 August, police arrested Salahuddin from Dhaka's Jatrabari area in connection with a violence case filed with Jatrabari police station on 30 July following a clash between BNP and police during a sit-in programme there the day before.

He was admitted to the CCU of BSMMU as per the recommendation of his doctors. Later, he was shifted to the prison annex of the hospital.