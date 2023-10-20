President shifted to cabin from ICU

Bangladesh

BSS
20 October, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 08:00 pm

President shifted to cabin from ICU

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, now undergoing treatment at the National University Hospital here, was shifted to the cabin from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a cardiac bypass surgery.

"The President was shifted from the hospital's ICU to the cabin today," President's press secretary told BSS this evening.

"The President is fine right now," Bangabhaban's spokesman quoted the physicians as saying.

The bypass surgery of the Head of State was successfully conducted on Wednesday last.

Day after the surgery, which was held under the supervision of eminent cardiac surgeon Prof Kofidis Theodoros, he was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The President was admitted to the hospital after necessary health check-up on Monday.

On 16 October 2023, President Shahabuddin flew to Singapore for treatment.

