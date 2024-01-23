Farooki in ICU with stroke

Popular filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was hospitalised after he felt unwell on Monday evening.

His hospitalisation was confirmed by his wife, actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha.

Tisha wrote on her verified Facebook page at 1am on Tuesday, "Mostofa has been feeling unwell since last evening. After taking him to the hospital, it was informed that he suffered a mild stroke."

"He is now being observed at the Neuro ICU. Please keep Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in your prayers," Tisha wrote.

According to sources, the director is at a private hospital in Dhaka's Panthapath.

He is currently being closely monitored by doctors but is now out of danger.

Fans and admirers, including many celebrities, have commented on and shared the post while asking for prayers for the acclaimed director.

Known for breaking stereotypical storytelling and popularising colloquial language in TV fiction, Farooki is widely acclaimed for his television series '51 Borti', '69', '420', 'Choruivati', 'Carrom' and more.

After becoming successful in television, Farooki debuted as a filmmaker with 'Bachelor' (2004), featuring an ensemble cast of Ferdous Ahmed, Humayun Faridi, Shabnoor, Aupee Karim, Jaya Ahsan, Marzuk Russell and others.

After that, he continued his journey as a filmmaker with 'Made in Bangladesh', 'Third Person Singular Number', 'Ant Story' (Piprabiddya), 'Television', 'Doob: No Bed of Roses' and his most talked-about film 'Saturday Afternoon (Shonibar Bikel), which is yet to have a proper theatrical release in Bangladesh.

With 'Ladies & Gentleman' (2021), Farooki debuted in OTT. He debuted as an actor in the Chorki's film under the 'Ministry of Love' project, titled 'Something Like An Autobiography' alongside Tisha.