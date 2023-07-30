Exercising safely with knee or hip pain

Health

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Exercising safely with knee or hip pain

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Regular exercise is not only a good health habit but also an effective treatment for many knee and hip problems, especially when done with caution and focused on strengthening the surrounding muscles to support the joints.

Knee and hip pain can be alleviated with proper exercise, as strong muscles around damaged joints can take on some of the joint's responsibilities, providing stability and reducing discomfort. For instance, strong quadriceps and hamstrings can absorb much of the shock usually handled by the meniscus or cartilage in the knee, helping to maintain a functional and less painful position for the joint.

Muscles function in pairs, with one contracting while the opposing one relaxes. Imbalances in the paired muscles' function can lead to joint problems and injuries. Therefore, a well-rounded exercise plan should focus on strengthening both the quadriceps and hamstrings equally to maintain balance.

Flexibility exercises are equally important in an exercise plan to improve joint function. They help stretch and relax specific muscles, contributing to an enhanced range of motion and overall endurance.

High-impact activities like running or fast walking on hard surfaces can strain the joints. Instead, opt for low-impact activities like swimming or cycling, which are gentler on the joints and can be performed in a supportive environment.

Exercising in water provides additional benefits as it reduces stress on the joints due to the water's buoyancy. A pool with a temperature of around 85°F is comfortable for exercise and can soothe sore joints, enabling you to try out new exercises before transitioning to solid ground.

To strengthen supportive muscles around the knees, leg resistance exercises should be incorporated into the routine two to three times per week. Building muscle strength will help reduce the stresses experienced by the knee during daily activities.

Top News

Executive Fitness / joint pain / Knee Pain / exercise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

16h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

20h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

22h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

22h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon