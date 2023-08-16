Powerful exercises to prevent osteoporosis and boost bone health

These workouts will reinforce your bones' strength and add to a measurable increase in vital bone density in as little as six weeks!

Exercises for Bone Strength brings you 60 exercises that can effectively and successfully accelerate skeletal fitness, halt age-related bone loss, and enhance your balance and coordination.

All the right moves — and more!

These seven workouts provide a well-rounded exercise program that will strengthen your bones without stretching your patience. Innovative weight-bearing exercises will stimulate bone growth and versatile resistance exercises will challenge your muscles and improve bone density.

You'll appreciate the guide's more than 160 full-colour photos as experienced instructors show you how to maximise the benefits of each exercise. Created and refined by top trainers, these workouts require little equipment and are exercises you can do at home or the gym.

The results you want — in the time you have!

Most workouts consist of 10-12 exercises and take no more than 30 minutes. Each exercise is accompanied by tips, techniques, and options to customise the exercise to your fitness level.

You'll be introduced to dynamic full-body strength workouts...cardio routines to reinforce bones and amp up fitness...5 exercises that actually shock your bones into becoming stronger...and much more!

Invest in yourself — risk free!

Get set for exercises that reward your time and effort...workouts that pay lasting dividends.