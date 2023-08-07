Efforts will be made to bring dengue vaccine if approved by WHO: Health Minister

Health

UNB
07 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

Efforts will be made to bring dengue vaccine if approved by WHO: Health Minister

UNB
07 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:29 pm
Efforts will be made to bring dengue vaccine if approved by WHO: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said efforts will be made to acquire dengue vaccines if the World Health Organization (WHO) approves any vaccine.

The minister made this announcement during a press conference on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to prevent cervical cancer, held at the secretariat on Monday.

"The dengue vaccine has not yet been developed. If the World Health Organization approves it, we will endeavor to procure this vaccine," stated the minister.

He continued, "We observed a significantly high number of patients in July, approximately 45,000 patients. In 2022, there were only 1,500 cases. August saw 15,000 patients. In total, 66,700 patients have been treated, with 313 fatalities. The mortality rate did not surge in proportion to the rise in patient numbers. The increase in deaths can be attributed to the growing patient count."

"To control dengue, the focus must be on curbing the Aedes mosquito population. Larvae in their breeding grounds should be eradicated through spraying. City corporations and municipalities have been advised accordingly," Zahid added.

He emphasized, "Dengue cases are being reported from every district, indicating the spread of the Aedes mosquito across the country. Measures need to be taken to control Aedes mosquitoes not only in Dhaka city but nationwide. This effort should continue throughout the year."

According to the health minister, there are 3,000 beds allocated for dengue patients in Dhaka. Currently, 2,100 patients are admitted, leaving the remaining beds unoccupied. Outside Dhaka, there are 5,000 prepared beds in various hospitals, accommodating over 9,000 dengue patients nationwide.

"The demand for saline solution has increased tenfold. Each hospitalized patient requires 4-5 bags of saline. Consequently, there is a daily need for 40,000 bags of saline. Though hospitals are facing challenges in procuring saline, they are managing to acquire it. We have requested saline manufacturers to boost production. We hope that patient treatment will not be hindered due to saline shortage," the minister stated.

He concluded, "We provide treatment and take all necessary measures. Unfortunately, some patients' conditions deteriorate suddenly, leading to their demise. This necessitates specialized training. Doctors and nurses have undergone training. I am stressing the importance of prevention. It's a multi-sectoral approach that requires collaboration from all stakeholders."

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Vaccine / Health Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

4h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

12m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic