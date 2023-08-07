Efforts will be made to bring dengue vaccine if approved by WHO: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said efforts will be made to acquire dengue vaccines if the World Health Organization (WHO) approves any vaccine.

The minister made this announcement during a press conference on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to prevent cervical cancer, held at the secretariat on Monday.

"The dengue vaccine has not yet been developed. If the World Health Organization approves it, we will endeavor to procure this vaccine," stated the minister.

He continued, "We observed a significantly high number of patients in July, approximately 45,000 patients. In 2022, there were only 1,500 cases. August saw 15,000 patients. In total, 66,700 patients have been treated, with 313 fatalities. The mortality rate did not surge in proportion to the rise in patient numbers. The increase in deaths can be attributed to the growing patient count."

"To control dengue, the focus must be on curbing the Aedes mosquito population. Larvae in their breeding grounds should be eradicated through spraying. City corporations and municipalities have been advised accordingly," Zahid added.

He emphasized, "Dengue cases are being reported from every district, indicating the spread of the Aedes mosquito across the country. Measures need to be taken to control Aedes mosquitoes not only in Dhaka city but nationwide. This effort should continue throughout the year."

According to the health minister, there are 3,000 beds allocated for dengue patients in Dhaka. Currently, 2,100 patients are admitted, leaving the remaining beds unoccupied. Outside Dhaka, there are 5,000 prepared beds in various hospitals, accommodating over 9,000 dengue patients nationwide.

"The demand for saline solution has increased tenfold. Each hospitalized patient requires 4-5 bags of saline. Consequently, there is a daily need for 40,000 bags of saline. Though hospitals are facing challenges in procuring saline, they are managing to acquire it. We have requested saline manufacturers to boost production. We hope that patient treatment will not be hindered due to saline shortage," the minister stated.

He concluded, "We provide treatment and take all necessary measures. Unfortunately, some patients' conditions deteriorate suddenly, leading to their demise. This necessitates specialized training. Doctors and nurses have undergone training. I am stressing the importance of prevention. It's a multi-sectoral approach that requires collaboration from all stakeholders."