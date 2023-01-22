Doctors to get private chambers in govt hospitals from March

Health

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 09:49 pm

Physicians in government hospitals and medical colleges will be allowed private practice in their respective institutions from March, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Government doctors will have chambers in the hospitals so that they can see patients during their spare time [outside office hours] at specified fees," he said after a meeting on institutional practice with medical professionals at the ministry on Sunday.

The minister said millions of patients will get more access to medical treatment with less suffering once the institutional practice programme kicks off in 20 districts across the country from 1 March.

In addition to hospitals, the programme will also be launched in five government medical colleges, he said.

"Doctors will be given more facilities in this regard. But after practising in the hospitals, if the doctors want, they can also see patients at other private chambers," Zahid Maleque said.

"We have discussed in detail the advantages and disadvantages of government doctors privately seeing patients at workplaces. We have also talked about doctors' chambers, patient fees and other related matters," he said, adding that opinions of all including the medical leaders have been taken into account.

"A high-level committee will be formed soon to start the work. I think this programme will discourage government physicians from opening chambers in various private hospitals, clinics or pharmacies," the minister added.
 

