Dentist who tried to save son from youth gang assault dies

Dr Korban Ali, the 60-year-old dentist who was on life support after suffering severe head injuries in an attack by a group of teenagers while trying to save his son from an assault by the gang, died at around 5:30am this morning (10 April).

His son Ali Reza Rana confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Korban Ali was admitted to the ICU of the Medical Center Hospital in Chattogram where he was undergoing treatment.

Dr Korban Ali has been practicing dentistry in the No 2 Gate area of Chattogram for a long time.

The incident occurred on Friday (5 April) at West Feroz Shah Colony under the Akbar Shah police station of the port city.

The dentist's son Rana was also targeted for saving a pedestrian from the gang's aggression by dialing 999 for police assistance.

According to the police, the attackers identified themselves as followers of Chittagong University Chhatra League wing Vice-President Golam Rasul Nishan.

Following the attack, Korban was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to the private hospital, Medical Centre in the city.

Doctors had said Korban Ali's condition was critical due to a brain haemorrhage.

"Doctors declared him clinically dead on Sunday [7 April] night. Although his life support has not been withdrawn, it could be automatically deactivated at any moment," Korban Ali's cousin Jasim Uddin told TBS on Monday (8 April).

Akbar Shah Police Station OC Mostafizur Rahman Bhuiyan had earlier confirmed that a case had been filed against 8-10 people in connection with the attack on Dr Korban Ali.