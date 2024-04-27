Satkhira’s Dr Ebadullah: A beacon of compassion and care

Md Ebadullah, a physician and freedom fighter from Kadakati village in Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira, has been offering medical services to his community, particularly the disadvantaged, for over four decades for a fee of only Tk10. Photo: Anushka Banerjee.

In Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay's novel "Arogya Niketan", there is a character named Moshai, a village doctor who dedicates his life to treating people for free. Moshai's chamber is a place of comfort and healing for everyone who visits, no matter how serious their condition.

Such tales, though often confined to the realm of fiction, seldom echo in reality. Yet, in Satkhira, Dr Md Ebadullah defies this notion. For 46 years, he has tended to his community, charging a mere Tk10 for his services, much like Moshai in the novel.

At a time when doctors' fees are no less than Tk500, Dr Ebadullah's clinic isn't merely a place for medical treatment, but also a sanctuary of solace and compassion for countless individuals.

His journey began in Kadakati village of Ashashuni upazila. Guided by the wisdom of his grandfather, Nawab Ali, young Ebadullah embraced the calling to heal, pledging to prioritise service over personal gain.

Dr Ebadullah's heroism extends beyond his medical practice, for he's also a freedom fighter. During the tumultuous times of the War of Liberation, he exemplified unwavering dedication to humanity. Temporarily halting his medical studies at Rajshahi Medical College, he returned to his village, tending to the wounded and offering refuge to those in distress.

Following liberation, Dr Ebadullah earned his medical degree and embarked on his career as a physician. In 1980, recognising the dire circumstances of the impoverished, he established his practice, charging a nominal fee of Tk5.

After serving in various upazila hospitals and thana health complexes, he held the position of civil surgeon in Satkhira until his retirement in 2010. However, retirement didn't put a stop to his dedication to patients.

Dr Ebadullah believes there is no room for leisure in a doctor's life.

"My clinic is named 'Nawab Memorial Diagnostic and Consultation Center', in honour of my grandfather, who instilled in me a love for humanity," says the doctor, dismissing any desire for wealth or fame.

In 2015, due to rising expenses such as electricity bills, clinic rent, and staff salaries, he slightly increased his consultation fee to Tk10. However, he ensures this fee remains reasonable, prioritising the well-being of his patients above all else.

Affectionately known as "doctor of the poor", Dr Ebadullah is respected and admired across Satkhira, Jashore, Khulna and beyond. His clinic serves as a beacon of hope for the helpless and destitute.

Nawab Memorial Clinic stands apart from the rush of typical private chambers. Here, the doctor takes time to engage with patients, offering not just prescriptions but also valuable advice and even some witty exchanges.

One grateful patient, van driver Shukur Ali, expressed his profound gratitude after Dr Ebadullah's treatment restored his son's health, saying, "Dr Ebadullah's sincere demeanour has had a healing effect on the mind. May he live for a thousand years."

Ayna Khatun, a widow for 30 years, works as a house help and relies on Nawab Memorial Clinic for her children's medical needs. "The money I save here goes towards buying medicines," she explains.

Sudhin Kumar Das, Dr Ebadullah's assistant of 40 years, says the clinic serves around 70-80 patients daily. With two nurses and dedicated technicians for the X-ray and ECG departments, the clinic ensures comprehensive care.

Diagnostic charges at the clinic are also reasonably low, says Sudhin. "One thing I have learned after working for so many years is to be able to love people."

At a time when Satkhira had limited medical resources, Dr Ebadullah emerged as a guiding figure for impoverished patients. His dedication to service ensures his lasting impact among the community, embodying the ethos of selfless devotion.

If more doctors followed Dr Ebadullah's example, it could alleviate the plight of the less fortunate and shift misconceptions about healthcare professionals.