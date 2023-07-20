Discover the right stretches to feel younger, stronger, and pain free!

Just about everything you do depends on being flexible.

If you're in pain...knowing the right stretches can relieve your back pain, hip pain, stiff neck or sore knees, reads a journal of the Harvard Medical School.

If you sit for long periods of time, knowing how to stretch properly can improve your posture and relieve tight muscles.

If you're active — if you like to walk, bike, run, play golf, tennis, or garden — stretching can help you enjoy it even more.

Stretching can even help you live better! It can make it easier to do everyday tasks like climbing stairs or reaching for something on the top shelf or carrying groceries.

Most importantly, staying flexible can help prevent life-threatening falls and keep you out of a hospital. Because a good range of motion improves your balance.

Think you know how to stretch? Think again...

Many of the ideas about stretching have changed in recent years. What used to be thought of as safe has now been reconsidered. That's why...