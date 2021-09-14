Dengue: Three die, 288 more hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 05:46 pm

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Three dengue patients died and another 288 patients were newly hospitalised in the past 24 hours until Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, some 14,509 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 57 of them died.

Among the new dengue patients, 232 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 56 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

Currently, a total of 1,256 dengue patients were taking treatment at different hospitals across the country while 1,067 were admitted in hospitals in the capital, DGHS said.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

Until today 13,196 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

Bangladesh

Comments

