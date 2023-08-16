Dengue-related deaths surge by 212% in August

The number of deaths from dengue in the first 16 days of August increased by 212 percent compared to the same period in July, which had the highest recorded dengue deaths in the country's history.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, Bangladesh recorded 184 deaths in the first 16 days of August as nine more people died in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

In contrast, DGHS reported 59 dengue-related deaths during the first 16 days of July.

These latest figures have pushed the overall number of dengue-related fatalities to 435 since January this year.

Health experts point out that the rise in dengue fatalities is primarily due to second- or third-time infections and delayed hospital admissions. They emphasise the importance of seeking immediate medical attention upon observing symptoms of dengue.

Prime Minister's Personal Physician and Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah told The Business Standard (TBS), "Second-, third-time dengue sufferers are experiencing higher mortality rates. Those who have previously contracted dengue should exercise heightened caution."

He also noted that the nature of the dengue virus has evolved, so even if dengue tests show negative results, treatment should be administered based on clinical symptoms.

According to DGHS data, out of the total deaths, 323 were reported in Dhaka, with the remaining 103 in other cities.

Last July marked the deadliest month so far, with 204 dengue-related deaths. Previously, the highest death toll was in November 2022, with 113 fatalities.

Dr Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury, associate professor of Internal Medicine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), told TBS that those who are taking treatment at home should be careful about some dangerous symptoms.

"If someone feels very weak, has any kind of bleeding, severe abdominal pain, shortness of breath, or abdominal swelling, then he or she should definitely go to the hospital. Pregnant women, children, elderly, and comorbid patients should immediately go to the hospital if they are infected with dengue,'' added Dr Chowdhury.

He suggested that dengue patients who are being treated at home should take rest, eat more liquid food like water and juice, and take only paracetamol for fever or body ache. Frequently monitoring blood pressure was also highlighted, with a call to visit the hospital if the gap between systolic and diastolic pressure decreases significantly.

Another 2,149 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, bringing the total dengue-related hospitalisations to 92,024 this year. Of the new cases, 834 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,315 in other parts of the country.

So far 82,424 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.