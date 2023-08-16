This year's dengue death toll rises to 435 with nine more deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:06 pm

This year's dengue death toll rises to 435 with nine more deaths in 24 hours

Experts feared dengue cases and deaths will exceed all previous records this year as the number of cases and fatalities continue to rise, signaling an alarming trend.

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 08:06 pm
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 435 this year.

During the period, 2,2149 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 834 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,165 dengue patients, including 4,002 the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, reports UNB.

Experts feared dengue cases and deaths will exceed all previous records this year as the number of cases and fatalities continue to rise, signaling an alarming trend.

They also warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month and in the upcoming month, asking authorities concerned to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes, reports BSS.

Analysing the amount of rainfall, temperature and humidity in Bangladesh, they described August and September months as the most suitable period for breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 92,024 dengue cases, 82,424 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

